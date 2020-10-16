Mayor Jacobs' Chief of Staff apologizes for ‘lapse in judgment’ after being placed on administrative leave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced two employees were placed on leave due to “potential wrongdoing." Those employees included his Chief of Staff Bryan Hair and Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White.

WVLT’s Media partner Compass reported Hair and White were reportedly co-workers at the Pigeon Forge Tennessee State Bank before joining Mayor Jacobs' staff in Sept. 2018.

Three days after the employees were placed on leave, Bryan Hair issued an apology for a “lapse in judgment.”

Hair said he borrowed a Knox County Parks and recreation golf cart in the spring after his wife injured her foot, Compass reported. Hair reportedly kept the golf cart through the summer.

The investigation into the two County employees, Hair and White, reviewed the golf carts that were purchased in the spring.

According to Compass, invoices showed White signed off on the purchase of the carts on May 27 from the Sevierville business, Jon’s Golf Carts, for an estimated $3,700 and $3,200.

Hair’s personal Facebook page featured photos of him driving a golf cart around his neighborhood and of the carts parked in his driveway, Compass reported. Hair has since deleted his Facebook page.

Hair released the following statement to Compass:

"Towards the end of May, my wife broke her foot and I reached out to Parks & Rec to see if they had a cart I could borrow that was not being used. I was aware they had recently purchased carts for both Recreation and to use at the Festival of Lights to allow constituents that were unable to walk the paths, the ability to ride. I was told that they were not being used at the time since recreation was shutdown due to COVID so I borrowed the cart and used it through the summer until her foot healed and then returned it to Parks & Rec.

This was not only a mistake on my part, but a lapse in judgment. It was not wise for me to borrow something that belongs to the citizens of Knox County, and for that, I’m deeply sorry."

Compass reported documents from County officials showed purchases made with county purchasing cards of expensive hiking boots by Parks and Recreation employees at a Knoxville business.

Officials said the purchases were approved because employees reportedly needed to conduct trail maintenance. Boots estimated at $150 were allegedly purchased for Hair to wear during his work on the Beaver Creek restoration project. Hair said in a statement that he “declined to accept them.”

The purchase of the boots was not part of the safety shoe program in which county workers qualify for new shoes every year, according to the County.

Officials said while the purchase of the boots did not violate county policies, it did encourage leaders to tighten guidelines about which employees qualify for certain kinds of apparel.

According to records obtained by Compass, Hair is one of the county government’s highest-paid employees with an annual salary of $170,635.66. White’s Salary is recorded as $115,823.76. Records show White received bonuses of $4,200 in 2019 and $5,000 in early 2020.

County government officials said the bonuses were to make up the pay gap between White and another employee. The 2020 bonus was not scheduled to be paid until July, but records showed Hair asked for an “advanced payment” for White, at White’s request, Compass reported.

