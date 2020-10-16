NASCAR driver hopes to make comeback, apologizes for using racial slur

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - NASCAR driver Kyle Larson says he has “definitely grown” since being suspended for using the n-word during a public event.

“I can fully understand why people would label me a racist,” he told CBS News. “I know deep down I’m not a racist — I said a racist word.”

The slur was heard on the gaming app Twitch in which players can communicate with one another and fans can follow online.

Nearly every sponsor dropped him the next day and Ganassi fired him one day after that. Matt Kenseth came out of retirement to replace Larson last May.

