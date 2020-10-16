NCAA says Coach Saban must test negative three times for COVID-19 to coach Saturday’s game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon and says he is feeling great and would hate to miss Saturday’s game against No. 3 Georgia.

“I’m doing great,” said Saban on his weekly radio show from home Thursday. “I don’t have any symptoms. I don’t have a fever.”

According to the NCAA, if Saban has three negative tests, including the second two in a 24-hour span, he could be cleared to return to athletic activities before Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

“I would hate to not be at the game Saturday if that’s what this turns out to be," said Saban.

NCAA rules prohibit in-game communication with anyone on the staff while he is in quarantine and he cannot travel to the stadium while in quarantine either.

“There’s ways to do this so you wouldn’t be putting anyone in harm’s way,” said Saban. “I also believe in the safety of all the people so there would have to be some logistical things to work out.”

ESPN reported Saban oversaw practice on Wednesday and Thursday via Zoom.

“I’ve done everything that I would normally do, I just have to do it from here for now,” he said.

Alabama football released an update on Saban’s health Thursday saying, “Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today. Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

Alabama is scheduled to face Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS and the Vols on October 24 at 2:30 p.m. also on CBS.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.