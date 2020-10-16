Advertisement

Neighbors need help finding trailer to relocate abandoned Knox Co. cow

They are asking for a trailer that is at least five feet tall.
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Betsy Valentine, the cow left behind on a sold off piece of farmland in Knox County, is now looking ahead to a bright future. But, neighbors are having a hard time capturing her to get her to her new home.

D.R. Ball, the previous property owner plans to move Betsy to a family member’s 5-acre farm in Georgetown Kentucky, but the only issue is getting the cow loaded onto a trailer to be relocated. So, neighbors are asking for help from the public.

They need someone to lend them a stock trailer to leave in the field to lure Betsy inside with food. The group has a trailer, but fears it is too small for the cow. They are asking for a trailer that is at least five feet tall and wide enough to fit the nearly 2,000 pound cow.

If you would like to help out, contact Leslie with 4Them Sanctury via email at leslie@4themsanctuary.org.

