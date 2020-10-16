Ohio man facing felony charges after reportedly admitting to setting puppy on fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WVLT/WCMH) - A Columbus, Ohio man was arrested earlier this week after firefighters said he set a puppy on fire, WCMH reports.

Columbus firefighters responded to a reported small fire on the east side of the city near Walnut Hill Park Sunday, October 11 around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police said they found the fire coming from a plastic dog crate.

After putting out the fire, firefighters said they found a small puppy in the area that was suffering from burn wounds to the face and paws. The puppy also reportedly had melted plastic stuck to her head and back.

The dog was transported to a local animal hospital for treatment.

WCMH reported Columbus investigators asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the dog owner on October 14, which led them to them identifying Ra’shae Syrtaj Jermaine Johnson. Investigators said Johnson admitted to setting the crate on fire with the dog inside.

Johnson was faces felony charges of “Provisions Concerning Companion Animals”.

The dog has reportedly been adopted by an employee at the hospital and is recovering.

