Pumpkin spice mac & cheese? It’s happening

(WVLT/CNN) - Pumpkin spice-flavored products may be old news, but they’re still popular. So popular that Kraft Heinz recently ended its campaign to get folks on board to try it.

There was a waiting list for the product, which only 1,000 people will actually receive, and you have to be in Canada to get it.

CNN reports that the package comes with dry macaroni noodles and a pumpkin spice flavored powder to add to the classic cheese powder.

It also comes with cinnamon to sprinke on top. Plus, you get a coffee mug. The sweepstakes ended September 29.

Winning our new Pumpkin Spiced Kraft Mac & Cheese is like so basic. All you have to do is tag us in a tweet with #PumpkinSpiceKMC + #Sweepstakes for a chance to win. Hurry, it’s the last day to enter!

No purchase necessary. 18+. Ends: 9/29/20. Rules:https://t.co/9jcGAJfec2 pic.twitter.com/sVsY6nOQK9 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.