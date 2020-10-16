Report: Vols fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols
A report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger says Tennessee was among several schools fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
Dellenger said UT, along with Ole Miss and Texas A&M, were sent memos by SEC head Greg Sankey for non-compliance warning of a potential $100,000 fine.
“The fines are primarily connected to sideline mask-wearing behavior from coaches, support staff members, strength staffers, etc,” Dellenger said on Twitter.
It’s not clear exactly which rules Tennessee broke, but Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt has been seen on the sidelines wearing his mask on his head multiple times.
Vols are set to play Kentucky this Saturday at home.
