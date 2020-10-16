Report: Vols fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger says Tennessee was among several schools fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

News: The SEC fined at least three teams for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @SINow: Ole Miss, A&M & Tennessee.



AD Ross Bjork confirmed to SI A&M’s fine.



Greg Sankey had sent memos to schools warning of a $100K reduction in conference revenue for non-compliance — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2020

Dellenger said UT, along with Ole Miss and Texas A&M, were sent memos by SEC head Greg Sankey for non-compliance warning of a potential $100,000 fine.

“The fines are primarily connected to sideline mask-wearing behavior from coaches, support staff members, strength staffers, etc,” Dellenger said on Twitter.

It’s not clear exactly which rules Tennessee broke, but Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt has been seen on the sidelines wearing his mask on his head multiple times.

Jeremy Pruitt pioneering new levels of not understanding how masks work pic.twitter.com/Lgyxz85Cgq — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) October 10, 2020

Vols are set to play Kentucky this Saturday at home.

