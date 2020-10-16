Serious crash draws Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue crews
A serious crash in East Knox County Friday night drew crews from Rural Metro and the Knox County Rescue Squad.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KCRS said the crash occurred near the 2300 block of Ellistown Road.
Crews on scene said the road was shut down and encouraged those who live in the area to seek a detour.
