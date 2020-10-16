Serious crash draws Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue crews

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash in East Knox County Friday night drew crews from Rural Metro and the Knox County Rescue Squad.

KCRS said the crash occurred near the 2300 block of Ellistown Road.

Crews on scene said the road was shut down and encouraged those who live in the area to seek a detour.

Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire on the scene of a serious injury motor vehicle crash near the 2300 block of Ellistown Rd. Road is shutdown Consider detour if you live in the area. pic.twitter.com/GC2XfzBe0f — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) October 16, 2020

