Sevierville completes new emergency operations plan

Sevierville, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sevierville officials have completed a major revision and update of their emergency preparedness and response plans.

After city staff worked for approximately one year, the new Emergency Operations Plan is complete.

The purpose of the plan is for residents to follow the guidelines to lessen the effects of emergencies and disasters.

One major addition to the updated EOP is the evacuation plan. The evacuation plan’s purpose is to provide for the orderly and coordinated evacuation of any part, or all, of the population of the City.

The EOP, as well as the evacuation and hazard mitigation plans, will be considered for adoption at the Monday, October 19, 2020 meeting of the Sevierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Sevierville Civic Center.

