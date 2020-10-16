Advertisement

Sevierville police asking for old, expired, unused medications for ‘Drug Take Back’

(WTVG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department will hold a Drug Take Back event in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sevierville Police Department located at 300 Gary Wade Blvd.

In previous Drug Take Back events, officers have collected an average of more than 45 pounds of drugs. After collection, all drugs are destroyed by incinerators and any plastics received are recycled.

According to the DEA, rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are increasing at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The following drugs are accepted:

· Prescription medications

· All over-the-counter medications

· Pet medications

· Medicated ointment, lotions or drops

· Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

· Inhalers

· Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (zip lock) or foil.

The following items will NOT be accepted:

· Illegal drugs and narcotics

· Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

· Blood sugar equipment

· Thermometers

· IV bags

· Bloody or infectious waste

· Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

People may also drop-off drugs at the SPD Drug Take Back receptacle any time or day of the week. The service is free and anonymous.

