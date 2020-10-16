Spicy, spooky doughnuts? Why not

(CNN/WVLT) - Dunkin' is expanding its menu with a spicy and “spooky” doughnut.

CNN reports that the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is described as a “deliciously daring donut” and is topped with strawberry icing that’s mixed with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, one of the hottest chili peppers in the world.

Beginning this week, Dunkin' is offering it through December.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.