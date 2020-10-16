Sunshine this weekend, climbing temps next week

NOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coldest weather since the start of May is arriving Friday night with patches of frost visible on Saturday morning.

You can expect to see big changes in the leaf color over the next few days because of the cool weather.

With limited chances of rain next week, our temperatures will start to climb back to the upper 70s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For most of us the sunshine is out, replacing the clouds of the powerful cold front out of Alaska.

As soon as the sun goes down, any remaining convective clouds will disappear fast. That cold air is still moving in from the north west and will have really chilly weather tonight. If you’re going out to high school football games dress for temperatures in the 40s for the second half. Many in southeastern Kentucky, the foothills, and Cumberland Plateau will have one of the first frost of the season tonight. Expect close one or 2° above freezing. In your I’m All Vol forecast Saturday there’s really nothing but sunshine. Yes it will be chilly at the start of the game, a lot like the Missouri Tigers game. Will go from the middle 50s to the lower 60s for the first quarter to the final whistle.

Saturday afternoon is a lot colder than average but Saturday night is a couple of degrees warmer. Sunday starts off in the lower 40s in the valley, upper 30s at higher terrain.

Sunny and cool for the Vols' game against Kentucky (WVLT)

For Sunday and bunch of Monday there’s really not much happening in the weather. Which is just fine because it will give people a chance to see the fall colors. We do get some more cloud cover Monday afternoon and there may be one or two showers mostly north west of Knoxville.The little front that moves through on Tuesday is pretty wimpy. There’s not much moisture and even the cold air doesn’t do much damage to us.A blocking patter Wednesday and Thursday should keep rain west north west and north of our area. The next system gets here though by next Friday. That will deliver some rain, perhaps the heaviest in a couple of weeks.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

