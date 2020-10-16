Tenn. parents accused of overdosing with toddler in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee parents were arrested after they reportedly overdosed while in the car with their 2-year-old child in the backseat.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Leslie Lucas, 23, and Lindsey Vincion, 25, Thursday night after a passerby saw the two unconscious inside a vehicle at an intersection. Police said the car was still running and in drive.

Lucas and Vincion were administered several doses of Narcan after officials confirmed they had overdosed, police said.

Vincion reportedly told paramedics she and her husband snorted heroin, as they drove around in their vehicle. Lucas said he pulled over to take a nap, according to the police report.

Police said their two-year-old daughter was in the backseat and was secured in a child seat. The child was placed in the care of a grandparent.

Lucas and Vincion were arrested and their bond was set at $250,000 each on the charge of aggravated child abuse.

