Tenn. school shines spotlight on SRO for helping injured bird

“It’s small things that make the world a better place.”
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re small, you need all the help you can get in this world.

A little bird found just that and some friends at Cosby school, located just outside of Newport, after it crashed into a glass window.

Karoline Bowman-Nease, a teacher, told WVLT News about the kindness of School Resource Officer Danny Ray, who helped the bird get back to its wings.

“This little bird flew into the glass & our SO kind SRO Danny Ray at Cosby put it near the trees so it could fly away when it recovered,” she wrote on Facebook. “It’s small things that make the world a better place.” She added that the school was grateful for his actions and his compassion.

If you run into a bird in need of help, go here to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for some tips on what to do.

