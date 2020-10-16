Tennessee breaks record for first day of early voting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans broke the record for the number of individuals who cast a ballot on the first day of early voting.

Early voting in the state opened on Wednesday and a total of 273,325 people voted in-person or by absentee ballots by mail. The current 2020 numbers are a 91 percent increase from the first day of voting in 2016 when 143,141 Tennesseans cast their ballots during the early period. 2020 early voting data also reported a 120 percent increase from 2012.

In Knox County, more than 8,000 individuals voted on the first day of the early voting period. The number was just 1,000 shy of 2016 numbers.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, 24,077 individuals in Knox County have voted since the first day of the early voting period.

More than one million new voters registered in Tennessee for the Nov. 3 election bringing the total to 4.4 million voters.

Voters can choose any of the following locations to vote early in person in Knox County:

City County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.

The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway

Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive

Carter Library, 9036 Asheville Highway

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Knox County residents can vote Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The polls will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will not be available on Sundays. Extended hours will be offered from July 27-29 until 7 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

