Tennessee breaks record for first day of early voting

More than one million new voters registered in Tennessee for the Nov. 3 election bringing the total to 4.4 million voters.
&#34;I Voted&#34; sticker.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans broke the record for the number of individuals who cast a ballot on the first day of early voting.

Early voting in the state opened on Wednesday and a total of 273,325 people voted in-person or by absentee ballots by mail. The current 2020 numbers are a 91 percent increase from the first day of voting in 2016 when 143,141 Tennesseans cast their ballots during the early period. 2020 early voting data also reported a 120 percent increase from 2012.

In Knox County, more than 8,000 individuals voted on the first day of the early voting period. The number was just 1,000 shy of 2016 numbers.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, 24,077 individuals in Knox County have voted since the first day of the early voting period.

If you’re not able to make it to the polls in person for a special reason, you can get an absentee ballot. Click here to request an absentee ballot. The absentee ballot request form must be filed by July 30.

Voters can choose any of the following locations to vote early in person in Knox County:

  • City County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.
  • The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40
  • New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway
  • Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway
  • Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
  • Carter Library, 9036 Asheville Highway
  • Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
  • Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Knox County residents can vote Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The polls will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will not be available on Sundays. Extended hours will be offered from July 27-29 until 7 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

