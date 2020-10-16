Advertisement

The Bistro at the Bijou celebrates 40th anniversary

To celebrate the anniversary, they’re planning a cupcake happy hour on October 20th and a customer loyalty raffle on October 30th.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple, The Bistro at the Bijou, is celebrating 40 years of serving customers in Downtown Knoxville.

Whether you’re coming for a cocktail or something for lunch, lawyer Dennis Francis says you’ll feel right at home.

“Here you feel welcomed, it’s kinda like the show “Cheers.” People know you here,” said Francis.

Francis started coming here right after it opened in 1980. He says owner Martha Boggs keeps him coming back.

“Martha came over and took it over and it really boomed,” said Francis.

Boggs bought the restaurant in the 1990′s.

“This space has been an eating and drinking place for most of the building’s history since it was built in 1916 and I’m really just privileged to carry on the tradition and be part of the community,” said Boggs.

Boggs kept the chalkboard menu original to the restaurant.

“It’s just a mom and pop business. I don’t have to get permission from corporate if I want to put buffalo cauliflower mac and cheese on the lunch special menu and that’s what I’ve enjoyed the most here is getting to do the seasonal and local and made from scratch menu that’s on the chalkboard every day,” said Boggs.

The pandemic hit Bogg’s business hard. The theater remains closed and she misses the packed seats.

“It’s so nice to have regulars right now, thank goodness for that,” said Boggs.

She says her secret to success- good customer service.

“I hope it continues for another 40 years,” said Boggs.

To celebrate the anniversary, Boggs says they’re planning a cupcake happy hour on October 20th and a customer loyalty raffle on October 30th.

