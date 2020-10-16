Top 10 ‘Kid Mullet' includes Tennessee finalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you know a kid with a mullet? The USA Mullet Championships released the ‘Top 10 Kids Mullets’ in the country.

The kid with the best mullet will receive a $500 prize.

A Tennessee finalist has been placed in the top 10 with a unique mullet style. 1-year-old Archie from Smithville, Tenn. is one of the finalists with a ‘Tennessee Top Hat’ mullet

To vote for the kid with the best mullet visit the website here. The contest ends on Oct. 25.

