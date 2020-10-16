TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash causing backups on I-40 West in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said officials are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 West near Hollywood Road.

Traffic on the interstate is backed up as the left lane is closed while crews work to clear the scene of the crash. Drivers are asked to move to the right lane to get by.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m.

Crash 40 westbound just before paper mill road. Move to the right lanes to get by it pic.twitter.com/zRR7Y1hyVy — Pete Michaels Traffic (@MetroSkyWatch) October 16, 2020

