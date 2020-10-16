TWRA congratulates veteran after successful 2020 elk hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TWRA is congratulating a veteran who bagged an elk during the 2020 elk hunt.

Gary Linfoot is an Iraq veteran who survived a helicopter crash while serving, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the outdoors.

A video posted by TWRA shows the special mobility chair Linfoot uses to go hunting.

Volunteer Rick Taylor was a guide on the hunt.

“Gary Linfoot bags a Tennessee #elk during the 2020 Elk Hunt. Gary was the lucky recipient of this tag after pro-golfer, Brandt Snedeker donated the tag he won in the #TennesseeConservationRaffle,” said a post from TWRA.

