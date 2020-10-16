USDA, local charity to distribute food boxes to East Tenn. families
You can pick up food boxes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Catholic Charities have partnered up to distribute boxes of food to families in need in East Tennessee cities.
The food boxes, which contain meat, dairy, milk, fruits and vegetables, will be free and available to everyone until supplies run out.
You can pick up a box at the following locations:
-Oct. 17: Holy Cross Church in Pigeon Forge (865) 429-5587
-Oct. 24: St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport (423) 288-8101
-Oct. 24: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City (4230 282-6367
For more information you can contact Tenn. Catholic Charities at (865) 524-9896 or by visiting development@ccetn.org.
