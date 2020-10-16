USDA, local charity to distribute food boxes to East Tenn. families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Catholic Charities have partnered up to distribute boxes of food to families in need in East Tennessee cities.

The food boxes, which contain meat, dairy, milk, fruits and vegetables, will be free and available to everyone until supplies run out.

You can pick up a box at the following locations:

-Oct. 17: Holy Cross Church in Pigeon Forge (865) 429-5587

-Oct. 24: St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport (423) 288-8101

-Oct. 24: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City (4230 282-6367

You can pick up food boxes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information you can contact Tenn. Catholic Charities at (865) 524-9896 or by visiting development@ccetn.org.

The USDA and East Tn Catholic Charities will be distributing food tomorrow at Holy Cross Church. Distribution will begin at 10 am. Volunteers will continue distributing until 4pm.



Holy Cross Church is located at 144 Wears Valley Rd, Pigeon Forge, Tn, 37863 pic.twitter.com/nqWQuzqhyM — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) October 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.