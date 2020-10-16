Week-9 features West Knoxville backyard brawl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-9 of the high school football season is highlighted by several key region match ups and one of them happens to be our Varsity All Access Game of the Week, the West Knox backyard brawl better known as Farragut and Bearden.

Farragut (4-3, 2-1 1-6A) at Bearden (2-4, 2-1)

Both the Admirals and Bulldogs come into the contest 2-1 in region play, the winner will secure third place in the region. Bearden comes in on a bit of a roll having won two straight after starting 0-4. Farragut; meanwhile, has lost two of its last three, including last week at unbeaten Dobyns-Bennett. This was a hard fought battle last year with the Admirals edging their rivals 14 to 7.

Campbell County (3-4, 0-3 3-5A) at Fulton (3-4, 2-1)

After starting the season 3-2, the Campbell County Cougars have lost two straight games. Coming off a bye last week, the Cougars travel to Fulton Friday night to face a Falcons team that seems to soaring a bit after a slow start to the season. Coach Rob Black’s team has scored at least 24 points in four of it’s last five games.

Knoxville Webb (3-3, 2-1 DII-AA) at Silverdale (4-3, 2-2)

Talk about putting points on the board, Dave Meske’s Webb School Spartans are averaging more that 47 points a game in their three wins. Coming off a Week-7 loss at Grace Christian Academy, the Spartans travel to Silverdale this week. Webb will surpass its win total from last season with a victory Friday night.

