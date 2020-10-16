Weekend’s chilly temperatures will not stick around long

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re plunging down the first big hill of the temperature roller coaster, but a warming trend is expected next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances have dried up. We expect a fast transition from overcast skies to clear blue skies from lunchtime into Friday afternoon as the cold air out of Alaska spills south. Highs today will just barely top 60 degrees.

That leaves us some patches of frost on Saturday morning. Look for mid and upper 30s for the Valley, while we may dip into the low to mid 30s for the Plateau, Foothills, Southeast Kentucky, the Smokies and Upper East Tennessee. There’s even Frost Advisory for parts of the Cumberland Plateau and a Freeze Watch for Southeast Kentucky. That will help to really get the fall colors into overdrive by the coming week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Kentucky comes to town on Saturday. In your I’m All Vol forecast, grab the jackets again. Kickoff temperatures will start off around the mid and upper 50s, but we should wrap up the fourth quarter in the lower 60s.

Sunny and cool for the Vols' game against Kentucky (WVLT)

Sunday’s also filled with sunshine, but temperatures are expected the take off fairly quickly, setting the stage for a warm-up the rest of the week. We’ll top out around 70 degrees that afternoon.

A weak cold front tries to sag south on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will have a hard time even making it to the Cumberland Plateau. We’ll keep low rain chances for areas northwest, but most will just see a few clouds. Highs to start the week will be in the lower 70s.

Clouds will gradually build, and so will temperatures this week. Look for some mid 70s for the second half of this week. The next chance for rain and storms doesn’t arrive until Friday of next week.

Chilly this weekend before warming next week (WVLT)

