Alabama’s Nick Saban cleared to coach following positive COVID-19 test

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WVLT) -Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban has been cleared to coach in Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs following a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.

Team Physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson released a statement on Saban’s condition and clearance after remaining symptomatic free and testing negative.

“Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic. To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual’s return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart,” said Dr. Robinson in a statement.

Dr. Robinson said Saban has remained symptom-free and had five negative PCR tests, split between two sperate labs.

According to reports, the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols.

Alabama takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa at 8 p.m. on WVLT.

