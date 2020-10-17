Blount County kids open free lemonade stand for officers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee kids are doing their part to give back to people they look up to in the community.

The kids opened up a lemonade stand. But this drink-making machine is not for profit. It’s free to officers in the area who protect and serve.

A few weeks ago, 9-year-old Davin and 7-year-old Cali McClemore’s mom emailed the Blount County Sheriff’s Office about their idea.

“We made them lemonade for free,” Davin said. The kids were inspired by National Night out to give back. One of the eight members of the sheriff’s office who made it out to the event was Marian O’Briant. O’Briant said Cali told her she and her brother looked up to their School Resource Officer. “She knew the deputy’s name and said that her and her brother loved the SRO that’s at the school. So that made me feel really good to hear that,” she said.

GIVING BACK: This story will give you all the warm and fuzzy feelings. These two kiddos decided they wanted to do a free lemonade stand for the people who protect and serve. We recreated a piece of it tonight for the story you won’t want to miss at 10 on the CW. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/Nap6wETuRe — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) October 16, 2020

The kids said they got to see flashing lights and they were given junior deputy badges. Plus, a special guest. “They bringed [sic] a German Shepherd, and he was very wild,” Cali said.

