Chilly temps, Vols game doesn’t stop voters from lining up to early vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early voting in Tennessee started Wednesday of this week and in the ensuing days lines stretched for hours as voters flocked to sites hoping to have their voices heard.

“From start to finish it was an hour and 35 minutes,” said one voter leaving the Downtown West location in Knox County.

Voters all week have been in high spirits despite the long and sometimes arduous wait times.

“I came Saturday because it’s easier to find a three or four-hour black in case I had to wait that long,” said a voter.

Saturday’s weather brought on cooler temperatures but it did not spur voters away from voting early on the cool fall day.

“We expected it and we know this is a very heated election and it’s a very important election for our country so we’re actually happy to see this many people turn out,” said a mother whose son was voting for the first time.

While some voters expected the large Saturday crowds, others thought that with the Vols playing at Neyland, it would be a good day to get out and get their ballot in.

“I actually didn’t expect that, I thought I would get in line, wait 15 minutes, and walk right on in. We’ll make it work,” said another voter.

Polls open for the first full week of early voting in Tennessee, Monday at 10 a.m.

