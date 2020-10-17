Coach Pruitt says Vols were fined after he wore his mask wrong during Ga. game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols were hit with a $100,000 fine for “breaking COVID-10 protocols” following last week’s game against Georgia.

During Pruitt’s post-game conference following the loss to Kentucky Saturday, Pruitt took responsibility for the fine.

“I wore my mask wrong,” Pruitt said Saturday. “I’ve worn it the right way, I’ve tried to be a good leader in our organization and do things the way it’s supposed to be done.

Pruitt said he was having a hard time communicating with the other coaches through his mask and pulled it down under his chin so he could speak more clearly. The coach said he forgot to pull the mask back over his face properly, causing the Vols to be fined.

"Obviously, it’s not something that I wanted to do,” Pruitt said.

During the Georgia game Pruitt could be seen wearing an orange and white gaiter.

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Calvin Mattheis | Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel)

He said he switched to a grey and black mask that goes around his ears for the matchup against Kentucky.

“I went with this mask here and it seemed to work a lot better. So I’ll probably stick with it,” Pruitt said.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M also received SEC non-compliance fines for breaking COVID-19 protocols last week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.