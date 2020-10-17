Advertisement

Coach Pruitt says Vols were fined after he wore his mask wrong during Ga. game

The coach said he forgot to pull the mask back over his face properly, causing the Vols to be fined.
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols were hit with a $100,000 fine for “breaking COVID-10 protocols” following last week’s game against Georgia.

During Pruitt’s post-game conference following the loss to Kentucky Saturday, Pruitt took responsibility for the fine.

“I wore my mask wrong,” Pruitt said Saturday. “I’ve worn it the right way, I’ve tried to be a good leader in our organization and do things the way it’s supposed to be done.

Pruitt said he was having a hard time communicating with the other coaches through his mask and pulled it down under his chin so he could speak more clearly. The coach said he forgot to pull the mask back over his face properly, causing the Vols to be fined.

"Obviously, it’s not something that I wanted to do,” Pruitt said.

During the Georgia game Pruitt could be seen wearing an orange and white gaiter.

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis | Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel)

He said he switched to a grey and black mask that goes around his ears for the matchup against Kentucky.

“I went with this mask here and it seemed to work a lot better. So I’ll probably stick with it,” Pruitt said.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M also received SEC non-compliance fines for breaking COVID-19 protocols last week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chicago voted ‘rattiest city’ in America for sixth year in a row

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Chicago has topped the list of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

News

SpaceX launches 14th batch of Starlink internet satellites in fast-growing fleet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fired 60 more Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center with another set awaiting launch Wednesday from the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

News

Shark Lab tags record number of sharks off Southern California coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There are more sharks in the water off the coast of Southern California than ever before, according to the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab.

News

Pruitt wore mask wrong during Ga. game

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Woman shows up at boyfriend’s Target job in wedding dress with pastor, demanding he marry her on the spot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
As of Saturday afternoon, the TikTok had reached more than 7 million views.

News

Titans owner saves fan’s family from eviction with generous GoFundMe donation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Blasdell has reportedly crossed paths many times with the Amy Adams Strunk through the years at Titans game

News

Tennessee man catches more than a fish

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
TWRA reminds people to be careful when reaching into a fish’s mouth.

News

Three found dead in Tennessee home

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time.

News

Vol fans glad to cheer from the stands despite loss to Kentucky

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Although Saturday’s game didn’t turn out as expected for Vols fans, they were happy to return back to Neyland Stadium once again.

WVLT

More sunshine coming for Sunday

Updated: 21 hours ago
Sunday will be slightly warmer and closer to our normal high temperature.