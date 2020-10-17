Cool sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This afternoon we’ll warm into the low to mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon. Overall a nice pleasant day is in store for us with a light NE wind at 5-10 mph.

High’s on Saturday will be near 64 in Knoxville to 59 in Crossville.

In your I’m All Vol forecast Saturday there’s really nothing but sunshine. Yes it will be chilly at the start of the game, a lot like the Missouri Tigers game. Will go from the middle 50s to the lower 60s for the first quarter to the final whistle.

Clear sunshine for today's game. (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have more clear skies and temperatures near 42 by the time we wake up on Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

For Sunday and bunch of Monday there’s really not much happening in the weather. Which is just fine because it will give people a chance to see the fall colors. We do get some more cloud cover Monday afternoon and there may be one or two showers mostly north west of Knoxville. The little front that moves through on Tuesday is pretty wimpy. There’s not much moisture and even the cold air doesn’t do much damage to us.

A blocking patter Wednesday and Thursday should keep rain west north west and north of our area. The next system gets here though by next Friday. That will deliver some rain, perhaps the heaviest in a couple of weeks.

Warmer air arrives later in the week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.