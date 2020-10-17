East Tennessee veterans march to show American pride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dozens of East Tennessee Veterans marched through Knoxville Saturday with their American flags and their heads held high.

Hike coordinator Jesse Hawe says the march across downtown Knoxville is about being together.

“They come as strangers and we leave as family,” said Hawe.

From pushups, to chatting and walking, the veterans who participated in the march stood together.

“Each one of these people you don’t know what they go through or what they’re dealing with, they’re emotional battles, their PTSD, their mental health and if we can connect to one person we can save a life,” said Hawe.

During the march each pair of boots represents the 22 men and women who commit suicide each day in the United States.

“We have served at different times in our lives, but it seems like we all served together and there is a camaraderie that everybody brings to these events it is amazing,” said Hawe.

Keeping the smiles on their faces, the irreverent warriors have accomplished their mission.

