Half Christmas trees are newest holiday trend

Half the tree means half the price? There is a new trend of half Christmas trees, where you can now save yourself some time and space this holiday season.
(Image Source: MGN)
(Image Source: MGN)(KALB)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Half the tree means half the price? There is a new trend of half Christmas trees, where you can now save yourself some time and space this holiday season.

The trees are sawed in half vertically with a flat back that can fit in a corner of the room or against a wall. The trees are artificial and sold pre-lit.

You can find the trees at Walmart, Kohl’s and Target.

