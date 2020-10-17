Advertisement

Holiday jobs: Here are the retailers that are still hiring — and what they pay

(KOLNKGIN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
(CBS/WVLT) - Are you looking for a temporary or seasonal job? Major retailers like Amazon are looking for employees, CBS reports.

Amazon says it’s hiring 100,000 employees across the country. Go here for its job page.

Best Buy is looking for thousands of workers during the holiday season. Hourly pay starts at $15 an hour. Go here for job details.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring nearly 10,000 people across the country. Go here for details.

Gap is looking for 10,000 seasonal employees for merchandise assembly. It’s also hiring more than 2,000 customer service employees. Go to Gap’s job page here.

Home Depot is hiring across the country right now, but is not offering a head count or information about hourly wages. Go to its career section here.

Kohl’s is also hiring seasonal workers for its 1,160 stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country, according to the retailer. Go here for more details.

Lowe’s hired more than 10,000 workers for its home-improvement stores for the spring and summer seasons and continues to actively hire at its stores, distribution centers and supply chain facilities across the U.S. Go here for job descriptions.

Target is looking for 130,000 seasonal employees. Its starting pay is $15 an hour. Go here for details.

Walmart said it’s looking for more than 20,000 seasonal workers. Starting pay ranges from $15.25 to $23.75 an hour. Go here for details.

