KPD responds to alleged shooting incident near UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department responded to an incident at an apartment complex near the University of Tennessee Saturday morning.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to The Standard on reports of a possible gunshots at the 700 block of 17th street around 2:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers conducted a safety sweep but KPD said no gunshot victims were located nor anyone found to be hit by a bullet.

Following an investigation, officers determined there was a large gathering inside of the apartment in question at The Standard. Several altercations occurred overnight, following at least two subjects displaying handguns and possibly firing shots.

Officers discovered several rounds inside of the apartment. No suspects involved were located.

KPD said blood was found inside and outside of the building.

The Standard management responded to scene to assess the damage to the complex.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.