Looking for fall fun in the mountains? Head to Grassy Fork

GRASSY FORK, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for fall fun in and around the Smokies, the town of Grassy Fork is hosting a fall festival this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Grassy Fork/Hartford Fall Festival will host a weekend of family fun, including crafts, music, kids activites and more.

The festival is located at I-40 exit 447 at the Old Hartford School, now home of the River Rat Rafting.

