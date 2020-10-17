Looking for fall fun in the mountains? Head to Grassy Fork
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRASSY FORK, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for fall fun in and around the Smokies, the town of Grassy Fork is hosting a fall festival this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Grassy Fork/Hartford Fall Festival will host a weekend of family fun, including crafts, music, kids activites and more.
The festival is located at I-40 exit 447 at the Old Hartford School, now home of the River Rat Rafting.
