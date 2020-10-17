Middle Tenn. man accused of rape
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of rape, investigators said.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLTWTVF) — A Middle Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of rape, investigators said.
WTVF reported Robert Pitt was charged with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. Pitt was a well-known community play director who worked with the Hendersonville Performing Arts Company.
The center told WTVF that Pitt had not been associated with them for more than 2 years.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.