More sunshine coming for Sunday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A calm and cool fall evening is ahead for us in east Tennessee. Sunday will be slightly warmer and closer to our normal high temperature.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Through the evening we’ll have just a few passing clouds as temperatures fall after sunset. We’ll be in the 50s by 8 p.m. and in the 40s by midnight. We’ll stay nice an calm with a chilly start to Sunday. Temperatures at daybreak on Sunday will be near 40.

Through the day Sunday we’ll have a few more clouds around in the afternoon, but still really nice pleasant fall afternoon is in store. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with a light SW wind. Our normal high is 71.

It’s a nice day to head out to the corn maze or a relaxing hike in the Smokies. Remember the temperature up near Newfound Gap will be in the 50s for the afternoon.

High’s on Sunday will be near 70 in Knoxville to 66 in Crossville.

Sunday evening brings much of the same. A mix of clouds and stars for Sunday night with the low warmer for Monday morning at 53.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend is underway through the middle of the week. Just a few clouds around with temperatures in the mid 70s to start the week and approaching 80 Wednesday and Thursday.

The next rain opportunities will come Friday into the weekend. We’ll build the clouds for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances on Saturday.

The next front comes through and cools us down to start the following week.

