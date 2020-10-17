Newport animal control desperate for adoptions as kennels fill up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a furry friend? There are animals in need at the Newport Animal Control and at the Friends of Animals Shelter in Cocke County.

Newport Animal Control said Thursday that they filled up their last kennel and need adoptions.

“We are completely packed!” they announced on Facebook.

Animal control is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Call (423) 625-8444 for more information. You can see the animals that need a forever home here.

