Advertisement

NY school bus driver arrested for driving drunk with students on board

During the stop, police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, was operating the bus with a blood alcohol level over the New York state legal limit with six students on board.
(stock)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATES, N.Y. (WVLT/WROC) - A New York school bus driver is facing several charges after police said he was found driving under the influence with students on board, WROC reports.

Police reportedly pulled the driver over after witnessing “unusual activity and an unauthorized stop” the Gates-Chili Central School District said in a release.

During the stop, police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, was operating the bus with a blood alcohol level over the New York state legal limit with six students on board.

The driver faces charges including five counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a person under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

The school system released the following statement:

“The safety of students and employees is the district’s top priority, and we are very grateful that no one was harmed as a result of this individual’s actions. The families of the students who were on the bus have already been notified. As a result, if you have not been notified, then it was not your child’s bus or bus driver involved in this situation.

We are very sorry that these students and families in this community have been impacted by the unfathomable actions of one person. Please remember this was an act of one employee. The district is proud of its bus drivers and their safety record of transporting thousands of students each day without incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is taking time to review safety protocols with all drivers.

School district officials want to thank the Gates Police Department and its officers for their swift action in apprehending this individual.”

The driver is expected to face additional charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three found dead in Tennessee home

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time.

News

Titans owner saves fan’s family from eviction with generous GoFundMe donation

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Blasdell has reportedly crossed paths many times with the Amy Adams Strunk through the years at Titans game

News

Vol fans glad to cheer from the stands despite loss to Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Although Saturday’s game didn’t turn out as expected for Vols fans, they were happy to return back to Neyland Stadium once again.

WVLT

More sunshine coming for Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunday will be slightly warmer and closer to our normal high temperature.

News

You can now rent a private AMC theater for $99

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Have you ever wanted a private screening to yourself? You can now rent an AMC movie theater for only $99.

Latest News

News

Chilly temps, Vols game doesn’t stop voters from lining up to early vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
Long voting lines continue as voters use the weekend to cast their ballot early.

News

East Tennessee veterans march to show American pride

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Dozens of East Tennessee Veterans marched through Knoxville today with their American flags and their heads held high.

News

Women’s march draws dozens to downtown Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dozens of women turned out for a march in downtown Knoxville Saturday morning.

Sports

Wildcats win Border battle over Tennessee, 34-7

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Wildcats win in Knoxville for the first time since 1984.

News

KPD responds to alleged shooting incident near UT campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department responded to an incident at an off-campus apartment complex at the University of Tennessee Saturday morning.

News

3-year-old found in tool box after overnight search in Oklahoma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 3-year-old Oklahoma boy is safe after a nearly 11 hour overnight search ended with his rescue, KXII reported.