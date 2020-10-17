NY school bus driver arrested for driving drunk with students on board

GATES, N.Y. (WVLT/WROC) - A New York school bus driver is facing several charges after police said he was found driving under the influence with students on board, WROC reports.

Police reportedly pulled the driver over after witnessing “unusual activity and an unauthorized stop” the Gates-Chili Central School District said in a release.

During the stop, police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, was operating the bus with a blood alcohol level over the New York state legal limit with six students on board.

The driver faces charges including five counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a person under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

The school system released the following statement:

“The safety of students and employees is the district’s top priority, and we are very grateful that no one was harmed as a result of this individual’s actions. The families of the students who were on the bus have already been notified. As a result, if you have not been notified, then it was not your child’s bus or bus driver involved in this situation. We are very sorry that these students and families in this community have been impacted by the unfathomable actions of one person. Please remember this was an act of one employee. The district is proud of its bus drivers and their safety record of transporting thousands of students each day without incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is taking time to review safety protocols with all drivers. School district officials want to thank the Gates Police Department and its officers for their swift action in apprehending this individual.”

The driver is expected to face additional charges.

