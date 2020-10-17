Advertisement

Alabama’s Saban cleared to coach after 3rd negative test

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all.

The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.

The move came hours ahead of Saturday night’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

“Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive,” Robinson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.”

The initial positive came from an outside lab Alabama had used to supplement the testing mandated by the SEC.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three found dead in Tennessee home

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time.

News

Titans owner saves fan’s family from eviction with generous GoFundMe donation

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Blasdell has reportedly crossed paths many times with the Amy Adams Strunk through the years at Titans game

Coronavirus

Rural Midwest hospitals struggling to handle virus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rural Jerauld County in South Dakota didn’t see a single case of the coronavirus for more than two months stretching from June to August. But over the last two weeks, its rate of new cases per person soared to one of the highest in the nation.

News

Vol fans glad to cheer from the stands despite loss to Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Although Saturday’s game didn’t turn out as expected for Vols fans, they were happy to return back to Neyland Stadium once again.

WVLT

More sunshine coming for Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunday will be slightly warmer and closer to our normal high temperature.

Latest News

News

You can now rent a private AMC theater for $99

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Have you ever wanted a private screening to yourself? You can now rent an AMC movie theater for only $99.

News

Chilly temps, Vols game doesn’t stop voters from lining up to early vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
Long voting lines continue as voters use the weekend to cast their ballot early.

News

East Tennessee veterans march to show American pride

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Dozens of East Tennessee Veterans marched through Knoxville today with their American flags and their heads held high.

News

Women’s march draws dozens to downtown Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dozens of women turned out for a march in downtown Knoxville Saturday morning.

National

‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said.

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.