Tennessee man catches more than a fish

TWRA reminds people to be careful when reaching into a fish’s mouth.
Fisherman caught more than a fish
Fisherman caught more than a fish(TWRA via Dan Boudrie)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man went fishing and was surprised by what else he reeled in.

Dan Boudrie shared a picture of a bass fish he caught recently with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Inside the fish’s mouth was snake.

“The head was looking at me right before I took this picture”, Dan told TWRA. “I thought it was cool but wondered how I would explain to an ER doc that I got bit by a snake from putting my fingers in a fish’s mouth.”

TWRA reminds people to be careful when reaching into a fish’s mouth.

It's almost #Halloween and it looks like the year 2020 is at it again. It seems that some fish are playing tricks on us,...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Saturday, October 17, 2020

