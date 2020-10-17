Three found dead in Tennessee home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were found dead inside a Bristol, Tennessee home Saturday, October 17.

WTVC reports the Bristol Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a home Saturday around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers said they noticed obvious signs of shots fired near the front entrance of the home.

Officers reportedly found two women and a man, believed to be the suspect, dead inside the house. The victims were later identified as 36-year-old Kristina Robinson and a 17-year-old. Both women’s cause of death appeared to be from the gunshot wounds, police say.

The third deceased person, who police believe was the suspect, was identified as Kristina’s estranged husband, 47-year-old Michael Robinson. Police said Robinson appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators discovered a rifle was found with Robinson’s body, which appeared to be the weapon used during the shooting.

Investigators said Robinson was being investigated by Bristol Tennessee Police Department and the Department of Children’s Services. He was facing several charges in relation to that investigation.

Robinson was living in Russell County, VA .

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

