Titans owner saves fan’s family from eviction with generous GoFundMe donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) - The owner of the Tennessee Titans, Amy Adams Strunk, helped save a fan’s family from being evicted by contributing a generous donation to his GoFundMe account, WKRN reports.

Long time Titans fan Jonathon Blasdell took to GoFundMe seeking help for his family.

We are a family of 5, Dad, Mom, and 3 children ages 6, 5, and 3. We are in need of some help to keep our home, Dad has been laid off work since March when the pandemic really hit in full force and because he had recently started a new job and had not been there very long, there were a lot of complications in getting his unemployment approved. We have tried getting assistance in other ways, through the programs that have been set up to help in these types of situations but we have been told by several that they can’t do anything since we’ve already received the eviction notice and the others we’ve found will not be able to assist fast enough to save our home. Any help that anyone can give will be more than greatly appreciated, even if it’s just a prayer and we thank you for even taking the time to read this campaign, we know it’s difficult times for everyone right now.

Blasdell has reportedly crossed paths many times with the Amy Adams Strunk through the years at Titans games.

