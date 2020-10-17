Vol fans glad to cheer from the stands despite loss to Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although Saturday’s game didn’t turn out as expected for Vols fans, they were happy to return back to Neyland Stadium once again.

Tennessee’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats was a first for freshmen Courtney Shipley and Victoria Phioveck.

“We woke up really early to get ready and we made our outfits, so we were finishing up that this morning," the girls shared.

Many Volunteer fans like Erin Hall say they are grateful to be able to cheer in the stands.

“I’m just glad that we can be here and that the team is able to play. I’m really grateful to put on the orange and white checkerboard and be here to support the VOLS," says Erin Hall.

The Vols’ next home game will take place on Oct. 24 against longtime rivals Alabama Crimson Tide.

