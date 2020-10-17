Woman shows up at boyfriend’s Target job in wedding dress with pastor, demanding he marry her on the spot

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. (WVLT/KXAN) - A woman showed up to her boyfriend’s job at a Las Vegas Target and demanded that he marry her or “it’s over”, KXAN reported.

boymom_ashley shared the encounter on the social media site TikTok.

The woman, dressed in a wedding gown didn’t show up alone, she also brought what appears to be a pastor and a bridesmaid.

“You put this ring on my finger two years ago, and it’s time to do it or get out. Yeah, we’re getting married right now or I’m leaving. I’m out. I’m done, like if you don’t marry me this second," the woman can be heard saying to her boyfriend in the video.

At the end of the video, the woman can be seen looking towards the camera waving and saying “I’m just finally making him commit! We’re getting married right now or it’s over.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the TikTok had reached more than 7 million views.

