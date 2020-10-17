Women’s march draws dozens to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dozens of women turned out for a march in downtown Knoxville Saturday morning.

The event was created by the Women’s March Coalition.

“This is our last chance to mobilize before the most crucial election of our lifetime. It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for and we need to leave it all on the floor. Together we can energize the country, inspire millions to vote, and finish what we started once and for all,” said The Women’s March Coalition.

The march began at Krutch Park at 10:00 a.m. and continued throughout the park until 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.