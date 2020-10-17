You can now rent a private AMC theater for $99
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you ever wanted a private screening to yourself? You can now rent an AMC movie theater for only $99.
According to AMC Theatres website, you can now host a personal screening for one or make it a private party for up to 20 people.
“It’s perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember,” said AMC Theatres.
To rent out a private screening visit the website here.
