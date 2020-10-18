Advertisement

A man flying in a jetpack has been spotted again in the skies over Los Angeles

The FBI is investigating the incidents.
A second sighting of a man flying near LAX using a jetpack was reported Wednesday.
A second sighting of a man flying near LAX using a jetpack was reported Wednesday.(CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) An unidentified man was seen flying in a jetpack near the Los Angeles International Airport ... again.

The man was spotted by a flight crew around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CNN.

“A China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet, about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport,” the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said it alerted local law enforcement agencies and are investigating the report.

Similar sightings of a man in a jetpack near LAX were reported to the FAA in September.

An American Airlines flight was the first to report a “guy in a jetpack” at the plane’s' altitude of 3,000 feet above Los Angeles International Airport on September 1. The aircraft’s crew said that the man was approximately 30 yards away from the aircraft. About 10 minutes later, another plane spotted the man.

The FBI is investigating the incidents.

“The FBI is in contact with the FAA and is investigating multiple reports of what, according to witnesses, appeared to be an individual in a jetpack near LAX, including one today reported by a China Airlines crew,” FBI Los Angeles Field Office spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to LAX for comment. There are no additional details at this time.

CNN obtained the audio between air traffic control and American and JetBlue flight crews from the September 1 incident. According to the communications, air traffic control warned a JetBlue flight to “use caution... person on a jetpack reported 300 yards south.”

After the plane acknowledged the instruction, the controller concluded with: “Only in LA.”

CNN’s Alexandra Meeks contributed to this report.

Latest News

WVLT

Gradually warming this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Haley
Increasing highs before better rain chances.

News

Dollywood attractions closed out of “abundance of caution” after small fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
No one was reportedly hurt during the incident and there was “no collateral damage to any part of the Dollywood park” officials said.

News

Man hanging off side of Trump towers, demanding to speak to the president

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Chicago police said a negotiator has been trying to talk him into getting down.

News

What small farms are doing to stay alive in East Tennessee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
In a recent Agriculture Census count, it was found here and nationwide that there’s been a 14 percent drop in small farms.

News

Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting Tenn. officer during traffic stop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kitts had abandoned the car and is still reportedly on the run.

Latest News

News

Virginia shopping plaza destroyed in explosion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The plaza was once home to a vape shop, a hair salon and a music store.

News

Tenn. man facing charges after allegedly hitting neighbor with gun over dog feces

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Banks was taken into custody from his home and faces aggravated assault charges.

News

TWRA: Body recovered from Norris Lake after man went missing following boating crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man’s body has been recovered from Norris Lake after officials said a 51-year-old man went missing following an overnight boating crash Saturday.

News

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap Wichita mayor over mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Whipple told KWCH that from what he gathered in text messages read to him, the suspect was allegedly interested in trying to kidnap him and causing harm with a knife.

News

How you can volunteer to clean up creeks in Knoxville

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Creek clean-up volunteers Luke Shuba and Tracey Peters believes it’s important to step up and do their part.