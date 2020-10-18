KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday brings slightly warmer than normal high temperatures across the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll stay nice and calm with a mild start to Monday and just a few more clouds around to start. Temperatures at daybreak on Monday will be near 50.

Through the day Monday we’ll have a few more clouds passing through the day, but still really nice pleasant fall afternoon is in store. A slight chance for a sprinkle is possible for our northern most areas and SE Kentucky through the evening. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s with a light SW wind. Our normal high is 70.

It’s another nice day to head out to the corn maze or a relaxing in the park. You shouldn’t need any coats until well after sunset.

High’s on Monday will be near 75 in Knoxville to 69 in Crossville. Sevierville will be 74 while Oneida checks in at 71 Monday afternoon.

Monday evening brings much of the same. A mix of clouds and stars for Monday night with the low near 54 for Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend is underway through the middle of the week. Just a few clouds around with temperatures in the mid 70s to start the week and approaching 80 Wednesday and Thursday.

The next rain opportunities will come Friday into the weekend. We’ll build the clouds for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances on Saturday. Friday and Saturday are mostly cloudy.

The next front comes through and cools us down to start the following week into the upper 60s to near 70.

