Arizona police searching for missing two-week-old baby, biological father

TUSCON, Ariz. (WVLT/KOLD) -Arizona police are looking for a missing two-week-old baby last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink pants on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Pascua Yaqui police officials say baby Michelle Guillen was taken by her father, Jose Raul Juarez-Orci around 10:57 p.m. in Tucson.

KOLD reported, Juarez-Orci threatened to take the child to Mexico. He drives a white 2018 GMC Sierra with AZ license plate CLV8258.

If anyone has any information on his location or see his vehicle call 911 or 520-879-5523.

