Chicago voted ‘rattiest city’ in America for sixth year in a row

(CNN) -Chicago has topped the list of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

CNN reported, Orkin, an Atlanta-based pest control service ranks US cities based on the number of new rodent treatments from Sept. 1 to August 31 each year. Orkin ranked Chicago No. 1.

“Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said in the company’s press release. “Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

On the top of Orkin’s list were Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver and Minneapolis.

