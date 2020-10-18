Deputy says special ‘goodbye’ to Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office after retiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputy John Conrad had a bittersweet birthday Sunday, October 18, as it was also the day he retired from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office shared an emotional video on Facebook Sunday wishing Deputy Conrad a happy birthday and happy retirement.

“You’ve been with us a long time. We love you,” another deputy can be heard saying to Conrad.

The deputy got in his patrol car for the last time and said his goodbyes to his co-workers over the radio system.

“Thank you for your service and happy retirement,” another deputy told Conrad over the radio system.

