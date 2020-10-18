Florida man arrested after allegedly killing horse, butchering it for meat

TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT) - A Tampa, Florida man was arrested Thursday after police said he killed a stolen horse and butchered it for meat, WFLA reported.

Eladio Garcia-Gasca is accused of stealing the horse in Palmetto and butchering it last year, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the horse was found dead in a field after it was stolen and butchered for meat near Grass Farm Road on December 1, 2019.

Officials said they placed Garcia-Gasca at the crime scene after surveillance video showed him walking up to the stables right before the time the horse was stolen.

“The surveillance video here was a major part in us being able to figure out who our person of interest was and eventually, our suspect. He was seen walking onto the property right at 11:34 PM on December 1, while on a cell phone walking around, he was then seen walking off the property with this horse. It was very devastating for the owners of this horse who found it that next morning,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren.

Garcia-Gasca, 40, was arrested at his home in St. Petersburg Thursday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.

